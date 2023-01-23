ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Expect your tax refund to be a little lighter this year.

"Unfortunately, what a lot of taxpayers aren't prepared for is at the year-end budget process they did not extend a lot of these tax provisions that helped so much during the pandemic," said Bill Bloss with RLB Accountants in Allentown.

Most of the pandemic-related changes to the tax code are over. Starting with no more stimulus checks, meaning you can no longer claim unpaid funds on your return.

The expanded child tax credit will go back to $2,000 per child.

"For young families, this is a major hit because anybody with children under six years old, they're getting $3600 per child and that was refundable, anybody with children under 18 it was a $3000 tax credit," Bloss said.

An extra $300 in charitable giving deductions has also ended.

"You only get the charitable deduction if you itemize your deductions," Bloss said.

However, the new requirement to report Venmo and other payment apps has been postponed until next year.

"So be prepared, if you're someone who receives payments via PayPal or Venmo you will be getting more than likely a 1099 for the 2023 year, which means you have to report your income which you're supposed to do anyway," Bloss said.

Even though the IRS is expected to have better staffing and more funding this year, there may still be delays.

"Unfortunately, I still have folks from [20]21 that have yet to receive their refund, so file early, file electronically, and use direct deposit," Bloss said.

In addition, Bloss says look over 2022 and see if you want to make any changes, such as your withholdings or contributions to retirement or college 529 plans.

Your taxes are due a few days later this year: Tuesday, April 18.

You can file an extension until Oct. 16.