The CDC says drowning is a leading cause of death for children under the age of 4. One local instructor is giving tips on how to keep kids safe around the pool.
It only takes a few seconds for a child to slip under the water and drown.
“Watch your kid, don't listen for your kid, watch your kid,” said Swim-in Zone Swimming Academy Manager Sue Schuster.
Every year nearly 900 children from infants to teenagers die from unintentional drowning, and Schuster says when children are swimming it is critical to be present and to minimize distractions.
“We do not allow cellphones; cellphones are a big, big risk or factor into drowning because parents are watching their phones and listening for the child to drown and go under, and drowning is actually silent,” said Schuster.
Infants and small children often drown during large events and holidays, and having a buddy system can prevent a parent's worst nightmare.
“Designate someone to watch the pool, not someone who is drinking, it doesn't even have to be a life guard, just someone who is there to watch the pool or to switch that person out,” said Schuster.
Formal swimming lessons and water safety skills can be an extra form of security.
“Life jackets are great, make sure you have your ring buoy, and the pool is in good condition and when you're not using it, it should be fenced off," said Schuster.
And finally, Schuster says knowing how to perform CPR in case of an emergency is critical in saving a child's life.