The CDC says people 15 years and older are more likely to drown in natural waters including lakes, oceans, and rivers. One local expert is giving tips on how to keep safe while enjoying recreational activities.
Swimming in a pool and swimming in a lake are two different things, says Allentown Fire Department Lt. James Saylor.
“You have static water in a pool and you have flowing water in a river, people don’t understand how powerful water is, so when you get into that current with the slippery rocks it’s a bad combination,” said Saylor.
Last Monday, a woman drowned after jumping off a railroad trestle into the Schuylkill River. Saylor says tragedy happens when people aren't wearing life jackets and when they engage in high-risk behavior.
“Swim with other people, there’s safety in numbers, and try not to do it while you're enjoying other recreational things,” said Saylor.
Experts say there is no guarantee how deep or shallow an area of water is just by looking, and jumping in can turn into a difficult situation for even the most avid swimmers.
“Water sometimes looks like it’s deep, you really don’t know unless you are standing in it, if you fall into the water the wrong way it’s like falling on concrete," said Saylor.
And while swimming in natural water is unpredictable, it's important to look for designated areas to swim in and to know your swimming abilities.