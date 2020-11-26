It's a day of food, food and more food. Thanksgiving is the holiday where we give thanks for our family, friends and of course, food but some loved ones may not feel so grateful for the heaps of helpings.
"People who have a lot of anxiety and fear of judgment about their relationship with food are going to approach the holidays with an elevated level of anxiety and trepidation,” said psychologist Dr. Roger McFillin.
Dr. Roger McFillin is the executive director of the Center for Integrated Behavioral Health in Bethlehem. He says people battling eating disorders, which can range from anorexia to bulimia to binge eating and beyond, can have an exceptionally hard time getting through Thanksgiving.
"They're definitely going to exhibit an extreme fear of eating the foods that are provided to them and what I can do to their body,” said McFillin.
McFillin says if you're struggling with an eating disorder, don't change up your schedule just because it's a holiday.
“Sticking with a normal eating structure that day is important, don't get up and say I'm not going to eat breakfast and I'm not going to eat lunch today because I'm going to eat a really big meal."
He also says moderation is key for everyone.
"Food is something that we want to enjoy and so it's about being able to eat mindfully, eat enough so you can enjoy it but not too much that you're going to make yourself sick."
And for people who have a loved one with an eating disorder, McFillin suggests celebrating the holiday as you would with anyone.
"You want to be able to treat that family member as if they are any other family member, greater attention to eating and food is undo pressure for them, it's going to increase the experience that they're being judged and criticized for what they're eating."
McFillin says treating disordered eating is a process, so be patient with yourself, your loved ones and find gratitude in the small steps this Thanksgiving.