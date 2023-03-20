In the ground fighting in Iraq around 4,600 U.S. service members were killed, along with at least 270,000 Iraqis, mostly civilians. The estimated financial cost of that combat phase is $2 trillion.

"I think over the past 20 years, we're probably at one of the better points since the U.S. deposed the Saddam Hussein regime," said Middle East expert and Political Science Professor Brian Mello.

That was preceded by the initial all-out war and insurgency, then a decade mostly defined by ISIS, Mello adds.

"I think that many people sort of assess that the big winner in regional politics of the U.S. war in Iraq was Iran, it enhanced their prestige, it took away one of their major rivals," he said.

Despite a major Middle East U.S. troop withdrawal, the United States still maintains military influence in Iraq to keep ISIS forces at bay.

"There's not a strong coherent national identity that sort of brings them all together. And so that means that there's always the potential for disunity to sort of resurface in in ways that destabilize things," Mello said.

Signs of progress can be seen, 20 years after the start of the war. Ruthless dictator Saddam Hussein's former Baghdad palace is now an English-speaking american university aimed at educating Iraqis.

However, Mello adds the government is one of the most corrupt in the world, and violently quelled protests in recent years.

"A degree of that repression still exists, even within the democratic form of government that you have," Mello said.

The political system is defined by lots of different parties and factionalism.