To count or not to count, that was the question. Should mail-in ballots without the required date on the return envelope count in a close race for judge in Lehigh County last year?

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said yes, so they were. That decision centered around the election for common pleas judge, and the undated ballots are what gave Democrat Zachary Cohen the win.

His opponent, Republican David Ritter, challenged the legality of the undated ballots, which is how the case ended up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

"It didn't actually reverse the circuit court of appeals, it ordered the court to treat the case as moot," said Lafayette College Government and Law Professor John Kincaid.

Kincaid explains what that means.

"Mootness means the case, there is no longer an act of controversy," Kincaid said.

The U.S. Supreme Court did not rule on the legality of the undated ballots, so Cohen remains the winner and the acting secretary of state says all undated mail-in ballots need to continue to be counted in the next election. But, Kincaid says, it's not that cut and dry.

"What it means is that most counties will count those ballots, but some counties will still refuse to count them," Kincaid said.

That would leave the door open for more legal confusion.

"It means either the legislature is going to have to clarify this or we will have more litigation on this after this coming election," Kincaid said.