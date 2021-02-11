Social media companies have been cracking down on people posting misinformation.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is one of the latest and most notable people to get booted from one of the networks for posting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.
The vaccine rollout has spurred excitement, curiosity, and in some instances, falsehoods.
Chrysan Chronin, Director of Public Health at Muhlenberg College, said she has heard quite a bit of false information circulating related to COVID-19 vaccines, which use mRNA, or Messenger RNA technology.
"I've heard myths it can splice into your DNA and disrupt your genes. It can't do that because that's not how biology works," Chronin said.
Dr. Debra Powell, Chief of Infectious Disease at Reading Hospital, refuted that claim too.
"These are mRNA vaccines, they don't produce DNA, so that's totally incorrect, they're not incorporated into your DNA at all," Powell said.
Powell said one of the biggest myths is that the vaccine can give you the virus.
"The vaccines don't have live virus or the entire virus included," Powell said.
"It can't turn into the virus. It just can't ever do that," Chronin said.
Powell said getting the vaccine, also won't make you test positive for the virus.
"Because again, they don't have the virus," Powell said.
Another myth circulating is that the vaccine contains 5G tracking. Powell said, emphatically, it's not true.
"No, there is no 5G tracking component to this vaccine," Powell said.
The vaccine also doesn't contain fetal material.
"Some of the cell line cultures that they used were actually hamster ovary, there has been no fetuses involved in this process," Powell said.
You may have heard chatter about the vaccines becoming mandatory for school kids. Children under 16 aren't even allowed to get the vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization - so not true.
But there's also no evidence the vaccine causes infertility. The vaccine is approved for pregnant women.
"There's no indication it affects fertility at all," Powell said.
Powell pointed out that millions of doses have already been administered and there have been few severe allergic reactions.
"The risk of anaphylaxis is between one and ten in a million, all the people that had it, no one died," Powell said.
She said, moral of the story, the vaccine is safe.