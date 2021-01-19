Presidential pardons are nothing new.
Our founding fathers gave the unilateral power to the president during the Continental Congress of 1787.
"The framers of the Constitution felt that the executive of United States needed this power," said John Kincaid, a professor at Lafayette College.
Experts say that power was meant to heal political wounds or provide clemency for a miscarriage of justice.
Of all the presidents, FDR, who served for 12 years, granted the most pardons, at more than 2,800. President Trump has granted the least, at 28 so far.
"People would argue that the president should be pardoning a lot more people who are in prison, for example serving very long sentences for very small possessions of drugs," Kincaid said.
Some pardons, such as President Ford pardoning President Nixon after Watergate or President Carter pardoning Vietnam draft dodgers, have been controversial. But one controversy happened right here in the Lehigh Valley.
"Two of the original pardons were to John Fries and another man who were convicted of treason here in Lehigh County. For leading what was called the Fries's rebellion," said Malcolm Gross, co-founding partner at Gross McGinley, LLP.
President John Adams pardoned Fries, saying he was being used as a political pawn and didn't understand the law.
But some who do understand it dislike the idea of a blanket pardon.
"Many people think there should never be pardons because a jury or judge found you guilty or they pleaded guilty and that should be that," Gross said.
Other controversies-you can't pay for a pardon, but you can pay someone to lobby for one on your behalf. Over the years, presidents have been criticized for pardoning family members and campaign supporters.
But never before has there been talk of a president pardoning himself. Experts say if that were to happen, it could face legal challenges.