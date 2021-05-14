May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, and some local sleep experts are teaming up to make sure kids get all the ZZZ's they need!

Sleep is, of course, essential for all growing children, but youth in foster care often struggle to find rest and peace at bedtime.

Local experts are hosting the first annual Dream Summit on May 18.

It's an online conference that will share tips to help kids self-comfort, get better rest, and experience positive dreams.

You can register for free by going to TinyTransitions.com.

