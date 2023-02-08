ALLENTOWN, Pa. - President Joe Biden says the state of the union is "strong" and he's hoping to convince Americans, too, laying out his legislative record over the last two years.

He centered the beginning of his address on recently-passed bills like infrastructure, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act.

"I signed over 300 bipartisan pieces of legislation since becoming President," Biden said.

The administration is trying to overcome a disconnect with many at home. A recent ABC/Washington Post poll found 62% of Americans feel the president has done little or nothing, and 71% feel the country is on the wrong track, according to an NBC poll, with inflation at record highs.

"It may be accurate as the president said rate of inflation has been decreasing in recent months, but that hasn't affected things like egg prices," said political scientist John Kincaid, Director of the Meyner Center for State and Local Government at Lafayette College.

"Gas prices are still higher than they were before the pandemic."

He says it might not have the desired effect: "I think he communicated well. The problem is not that many people watch the State of the Union address."

Biden tried to sidestep blame on the deficit and took the opportunity to bait and spar with Republicans, like on the debt limit standoff.

"Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset," Biden said, referring to a proposal from Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, causing some Republicans in the chamber to heckle the President.

In fact, it's not the official Republican position, but it did force a moment of consensus on the issue.

"As we all apparently agree," Biden said when the chamber stood up in unison. "Social Security and Medicare is off the books now. We've got unanimity."

"On that particular issue, he was aggressive, he was pushing it, and I think he wanted to push that to make it a spotlight," said Chris Borick, Director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion.

Borick points out the other challenge for Biden is to try to convince his own party he's the right choice for 2024.

"I think in some ways that speech was targeted at Democrats, at Democratic voters, and I think that's where the challenge for President Biden is if he indeed wants to seek another term in office," Borick said.

An AP poll this week found that only a little more than a third of Democrats want a second term out of Biden.