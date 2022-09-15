A rail strike of more than 50,000 workers has been averted, at least for now.

“Today is a win for America,” President Joe Biden said Thursday. About 30 percent of freight travel in the U.S. is rail.

"People forget the role that rail actually plays in the economy,” said Zach Zachariah, Director for the Center of Supply Chain Research at Lehigh University. He says a strike would cost the U.S. economy about $2 billion per day.

"Rail is unbeatable when you get a distance over 900 miles. There's just nothing that can manage in terms of cost,” Zachariah said.

"Over the decades we've become increasingly more reliant on it,” says Lehigh economist Ahmed Rahman. The impact on inflation would have been felt within days.

The deal gives union members a compounded 24% wage increase that runs from 2020 to 2024.

With back pay and bonuses, workers would get an immediate payout of $11,000 on average.

The average rail worker's salary will be $110,000 by 2025. The deal also relaxes some rules about attendance and time off.

Currently, many workers are on call 24/7 every week of the year.

"We see unions, for the first time really in decades, flexing their muscles. First port workers, then Starbucks baristas, and now it's engineers and conductors and train men and women,” Rahman said.

Both The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and SMART Transportation Division hailed the agreement.

"One of things a lot of people don't realize is that it was the railroad unions that actually went on strike to go to a 40-hour work week,” Zachariah said.

Union members now have to vote to approve the plan to keep things on track.

Amtrak, which uses freight rail lines for long distance passenger service, says it's working to restore those routes already.