For weeks President Joe Biden has threatened swift sanctions if Russia violated international law and has followed through.
He is trying to hit the Russian economy hard, with full blocking sanctions on two large Russian banks with ties to the Kremlin.
"Now when you're involving...the main bank that does all their interactions with the foreign markets and when that has been effected that will affect their economy immediately," said Mohsin Hashim, Professor of Political Science and Director of Russian Studies at Muhlenberg College.
The sanctions also target five elite individuals who are very close to Putin.
"Forbid them, from denying them VISA's, forbidding them to travel, or freezing their assets so they're going to target these sanctions more directly on these power brokers," said Josh Sanborn, Chair of Russian and Eastern European Studies at Lafayette College.
The U.S. and allies are trying to hit people at the top to pressure Putin to change course, but Biden admitted it will affect the global economy.
"Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, and here at home. We need to be honest about that, but as we will do, but as we do this, I'm gonna take robust action and make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at a Russian economy, not ours," Biden said.
However, local experts say economic fallout here is inevitable.
"We will see immediate shocks that we're already feeling in the gas market and in the stock market, because there will be huge impacts if there are energy blockades," Hashim said.
Biden also said more sanctions could follow if the Kremlin "continues its aggression."
"Then you have another round of more punishing sanctions against bigger banks, bigger financial institutions," Sanborn said.