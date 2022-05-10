BETHLEHEM, Pa. - President Joe Biden addressed the historic inflation the nation is facing Tuesday, and took the defensive.
He laid the blame on the pandemic, supply chain issues, and the war in Ukraine.
"I want every American to know that I'm taking inflation very seriously and it's my top domestic priority," Biden said.
He doubled down on his actions like releasing oil reserves, lowering drugs costs, and moving to clean energy.
"My plan is to lower everyday costs for hardworking Americans, and lower the deficit by asking large corporations and the wealthiest Americans to not engage in price gouging and to pay their fair share in taxes," Biden said.
"I think it's the wrong, overall it's the wrong strategy to take because it's the old tropes - this is nothing new - these are sort of coming from the Democratic playbook," said economist Ahmed Rahman with Lehigh University.
Rahman says while Americans want action from the White House, it won't help that much.
"Let's just face it, the administration can only do so much and at the end of the day the main tools to combat inflation do not lie with the administration," Rahman said.
"Typically, it's the party in power - regardless Democrat or Republican - that the voters look to for success in fighting the economic problems," said Terry Madonna, senior fellow in residence for political affairs at Millersville University.
The president also attacked Republicans and their fiscal agenda. Madonna says it seems unlikely at this point to help with the upcoming midterms.
"The fact of the matter is Biden has talked about inflation before, he has blamed the Republicans before, he has blamed Putin before, and it's not moved the dial," Madonna said.
When asked about the possibility of lifting former President Trump's China tariffs, Biden did say it hasn't been ruled out.