ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of the pay-for's in the Build Back Better proposal is increased IRS enforcement.
One proposal from the Biden administration would require banks to report accounts with deposits or withdrawals of at least $600 yearly.
Chris Cocozza, the division head of business with DeSales University and a tax expert, says the measure looks targeted to capture revenue from cash businesses.
As far as privacy concerns go, no details would be shared beyond the total amount.
"The IRS has all the information on you already," Cocozza said.
But Cocozza says it will probably not be that effective.
"I think generally speaking, people who are inclined to cheat on their taxes, will cheat on their taxes," Cocozza said.
"That cash is not hitting the banks. They're not going to know anything about it," said Allentown-based accountant Bill Bloss.
"We already have a reporting requirement by small businesses that have to issue 1099, for example, to independent contractors."
The latest IRS data show a $166-billion-a-year tax gap on what is owed by businesses, not including large corporations.
Both men agree that more funding for the IRS - which was gutted by the Trump administration - would help close the widening gap.
"I don't know if this particular provision will make a major dent, but I think looking at individual returns, corporate returns and auditing them would raise a lot more revenue for the IRS," Cocozza said.
"It's going to take years to get them trained and get them up to speed, but that's what you really need," Bloss said.