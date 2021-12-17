CATASAUQUA, Pa. - "We have help from the entire nation, entire nation, and Pennsylvania has come through. It's unreal what Pennsylvania has done for us," said Mayfield Grave County Kentucky Fire Rescue Chief David Warner.
He and Capt. Jason Buckman are with Catasauqua-based Clark DeBears, after DeBears delivered a fire engine donated by Carbon County's Penn Forest Township Volunteer Fire Co. # 2.
It's one of four area engines given and part of more than $1 million worth of fire equipment donated since Sunday, said DeBears.
He says it was all coordinated through DeBears' Facebook page, DeWeather Center.
"With the donations and everything that is coming in, we are able to rebuild," Buckman said.
Last week's tornadoes destroyed not only the fire department but also the area of Mayfield and beyond.
Aside from equipment, supplies like water, hygiene products, dog food, and $1,000 to Kentucky's Toys for Tots campaign, were all donated through DeBears' Facebook page. It also included gas and transportation.
"I put the word out for the contribution of the equipment and money. It all came from the weather people and from people who knew them, all word of mouth," DeBears said.
It's how Penn Forest 2nd Assistant Fire Chief David Michael III, got his crew to donate the beloved fire engine, which was also for sale.
"After we sat down Monday night, we felt there is no better place for it to go, and to help out someone in need," he said.
The donations will extend beyond the Mayfield firefighters, as they plan on passing most of it to other devastated departments.
"Generosity doesn't stop when I drop it off. Their generosity is even more so. They could have kept all of this. In fact, only keeping a small percentage of what they are getting," he said.