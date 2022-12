ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular holiday tradition is back at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

More than a dozen families from Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Greater Lehigh Valley are boarding the annual "North Pole Express" Charity Flight.

The plane will take the families on a quick flight to the North Pole -- where Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and the elves are awaiting their arrival.

A party at LVIA will happen on their return.

It starts at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.