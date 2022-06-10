For the Saunder family, Scouts is part of their lives. All five kids have moved up the ranks through the organization.
Jarek Saunders and twin sister Jenaye celebrated their achievement at an Eagle Court of Honor. Jarek joined the Boy Scouts when he was young, following his older brother's footsteps.
He says Jenaye always tagged along to meetings.
"She always wanted to be a Boy Scout, Scout now, and as soon as they were allowed to, she jumped on it and she got her Eagle in about two years," Jarek said.
In 2019 the Boy Scouts expanded, allowing females to join, becoming just the Scouts. Jenaye joined the first day she qualified, becoming the first female Eagle Scout in the Lehigh Valley district.
And achieving Eagle in just two years is quite remarkable. Jarek says it took him and his brothers the full seven years.
"She has more merit badges than any of us, so she shows off a lot," Jarek said.
Jenaye is now helping to blaze a trail.
"She's now an assistant scout master herself at Troop 3193 and will continue that legacy and help the girls younger than her," said Scott Rarick, with Troop 3193.
Both twins completed all their Eagle projects here in the Lehigh Valley, helping a number of local organizations.