Mark Zielger of Coopersberg is trying to distract himself from thinking about how the month started.

"We were left Sept. 1 on a trip to Belize," said Ziegler. "We were involved in a car accident that was all my direct family my mom, my dad, my brothers, my nieces, my nephews, my sister, brother-in-law's everyone."

Bystanders caught the aftermath on their cell phones.

"It just turned into kind of a nightmare," said Ziegler.

Ziegler's family was visiting his sister Spring and brother in-law Nathaniel Davis who, along with their children, are missionaries teaching sign language to deaf Belizeans.

All 16 of his family members were hurt when the mission van collided with a garbage truck.

The injuries include broken legs, arms, shoulders, ribs a broken hip, among many others.

Ziegler's mother Ruth Ziegler is the most seriously injured with a broken jaw and a brain hemorrhage.

She's still hospitalized in Belize.

The family is in constant contact, getting updates on a slew of surgeries and Ruth Ziegler's return home to Sellersville in a few days.

"We thank Thank God, nobody is dead, Nobody is dead. We had a Zoom call and she is sitting up and she is talking," said Zielger's sister Summer Bennetch.

Bennetch says for many family members, healing will take a long time.

And faith is a big part of it.

"You're never going to know why this happened, but yeah you have to believe that it happened for a reason and that God is good," said Bennetch.

Bennetch says people are also good, many have been donating to a gofundme to help the family deal with the mountain of medical expenses and to replace the mission's van.

That address is: https://gofund.me/03d5fbb5

Meantime, Ziegler says he is trying to take it easy and recover.

But is using video games and a home renovation project to keep him from reliving the crash.

He's also counting his blessings.

"I'm just glad that we're all that we're alive. I'm glad to be here," said Ziegler.

He says that's because he believes God was with his family during the accident.

"And he will continue to be with us in treatment," said Ziegler.