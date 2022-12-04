"Go USA!"

True soccer fans were up bright and early, watching team USA in the FIFA World Cup.

Some fans, even more dedicated than the next.

"You're all decked out. Absolutely! We gotta support," said Rolando Snape.

Fans like Fabio Garcia and his friends said there was no way they were missing the World Cup.

"Last world cup I went out to Russia," said Fabio Garcia.

"We loved the energy at the World Cup and I was sold from there."

And get this: eight years ago they were right here at the SteelStacks in Bethlehem, cheering on team USA in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Today, they were back and doing just that.

"It was us 3 right here. We were at SteelStacks and the energy was crazy. Now, 2022. Us 3 reunited back at SteelStacks," said Garcia.

"As soon as I seen them, I gave them a big cup. The world works in mysterious ways and I'm happy to be here," said Matthew Bird.

In Berks County, fans were also up bright and early, enjoying the game and some drinks at Sly Fox Brewing in Pottstown.

"Cheers," said John Shantz.

"Having a nice little party watching our boys play soccer," said Nikita Vorovik.

And although the team didn't bring home a win like we hoped, fans still came together for a good time

"It's been a lot of fun we've had a great group of people coming out to the games," said one of the owners, John Giannopoulos.