ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Tuesday the Philadelphia Phillies will take on their division rival the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division round, and fans throughout the Lehigh Valley area are gearing up to watch the series.

Big screens and cold beverages will be a hot commodity for Philly fans throughout our area.

“Yeah, it's a big rivalry, I'm really excited to see how it turns out. I think I've seen a few games at home, and it's really going to make a big difference for us,” said Allentown resident Ryan Walter.

The team defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in game two of their wild card series, and Philly fans say with this swagger, they're hoping the team can take it all the way.

“I do, they're playing very good right now and I've been watching all these months. I think they're very good,” said Allentown resident Solomon Tembo.

The two teams haven't played against each other in the postseason since 1993 but some fans say Rob Thompson, who inked a two-year deal as the team's manager after taking over on an interim basis when Joe Girardi was fired in June, is the leadership that the team needs in this postseason.

“I think the coach is working on that and I believe in him, he's a good coach and all that, so I think they're going to do great, and they're going to improve,” said Tembo.

The Phillies went 8 and 11 this year against the Braves, and games three and four of this NLDS are scheduled to be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.