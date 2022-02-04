Local and federal lawmakers are looking at ways to curb skyrocketing traveling nurse rates.
Rates for traveling nurses have skyrocketed since the pandemic began - in some cases 300 to 400% - and lawmakers on the state and federal levels are saying it's not sustainable.
"We've been seeing it for a number of years but it has accelerated because unfortunately these companies are just charging exorbitant hourly rates for these folks and so you can't blame the nurse for wanting to make a lot of money," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure. Gracedale can't compete.
"We can't afford to pay these extraordinarily high rates these agencies are charging, and we need these agency nurses so we can provide quality care," McClure said.
Now, 200 members of Congress and the American Hospital Association are calling on the FTC to investigate traveling nursing agencies for price gouging and unfair practices.
There's action also on the state level. Republican House Rep. Timothy Bonner from Mercer County is working on legislation that would establish maximum pay rates in the state.
"This is a major problem I think our government has - kind of - overlooked," says Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong. The county has lost about 60 nurses since COVID began.
"We can't go back to the taxpayer with an enormous rate increase for this but what happens is somebody is paying that bill," Armstrong said. “Those are wages we cannot afford.”
While nobody we spoke to feels nurses don't deserve more money, there are concerns no action will keep driving up the cost of health care for everyone.
"Increases are one thing, but when you get into astronomical costs it becomes a balancing act because eventually that is going to affect the consumer," says Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, Senior Vice President of Medical and Academic Affairs with St. Luke's University Health Network.
"We want all of our employees to be well paid but not to be able to pay astronomical wage increases that make it uncompetitive in order to be able to deliver the kind of care all our healthcare facilities need to."