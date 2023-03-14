BETHLEHEM, Pa. - They may be small, but they can pose a big danger. A local fire department is warning residents about lithium-ion batteries.

"What makes this an e-bike?" I asked John Ronca of Bethlehem's Cutters Bike Shop.

"What makes this an e-bike is you have your battery located in the down tube," he said.

The lithium-ion batteries are helping to propel the bike shop to sell an increasing number of the electric bicycles. He says they are all from brand-name companies.

"There's a safety precaution built in to keep it from melting down. Whereas some of the off brands that you find on the internet that are less expensive offer no support, their batteries are a little questionable," he said.

That can lead to devastating consequences.

A lithium battery in an e-bike is the suspected cause of a massive New York City blaze that injured at least seven people.

In 2022, NYC's Fire Department reported 191 fires, 140 injuries, and six deaths, all stemming from lithium-ion batteries.

"How often do you guys deal with fires that originated from lithium-ion batteries?" I asked Henry Hennings of Easton's Fire Department.

"So far, we've seen three I believe in Easton," Hennings said.

The batteries, found in everything from toys to cars to cell phones, never stop generating heat. After NYC's fire, Easton's Fire Department put out a letter, advising residents how to handle them.

"If you're going to buy the lithium-ion batteries, like I said, reputable source, charge them away from the inside of your home if possible," he said.

Back at Cutters, the medium -E-bike price is $2500, but finding something cheaper online may cost you a lot more down the road.