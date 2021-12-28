EASTON, Pa. - Christmas has passed, and many trees are drying out. While they may be less on your mind than they were pre-festivities, local fire officials are reminding people: they need just as much attention as before.
"Most of the tree fires are going to involve a dried-out tree," said Capt. John Christopher of the Allentown Fire Department. "There's no moisture in the needles or the branches."
"The longer a tree stays up, the greater a fire hazard it becomes," said Joseph Lake Jr., the chief fire marshal for Warren County, New Jersey. "It's best to discard trees within one month after purchase."
"If after you scrape your hand across that branch, you have a handful of needles, if the branches are breaking off just by snapping them, that's a pure sign that your tree is severely dehydrated and you're not going to bring that tree back to life," said Palmer Township Deputy Fire Chief Jim Alercia, who is also the fire investigator at Palmer Township Police Department.
What some may consider a Christmas tree glowing in the light of a fireplace and candles to be a picturesque sight, it's something that makes firefighters cringe.
"You never want an open flame near a tree," said Christopher.
Some families bought drier trees than usual, since many tree farms had fewer options this year.
"The key to not having your tree ignite is to have it hydrated," said Alercia. "The second key is where are you placing it. Keep it away from any type of ignition source or any type of fire source."
If your plan is to keep up Christmas decor into the new year, it's not too late to make changes for safety.
"You don't want your electrical outlets overloaded because all of your trees are in front of an outlet," said Christopher. "You've got to inspect the cord. You've got to inspect the wire. Make sure there's no fraying."
"Only one extension cord should be used per outlet," said Lake. "A wire that's crushed by walking point creates a resistance point, and resistance creates heat."
The National Fire Protection Association says between 2014 and 2018, there were about 160 Christmas tree fires in the U.S. each year. The association says almost half of those fires were caused by lighting, wiring or cords.
If you're already thinking about next year and are hoping to scoop up a less-flammable, fake tree on sale, Lake says to make sure it has a fire-resistant label.
If you're stocking up on lights for next year's holiday season, "use only lights tested for safety by recognized, tested laboratories," said Lake.
A reminder as you set up and take down your tree from Alercia is, "make sure you have a properly working smoke detector."