ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was a typical summer day for kids is enjoying the heat, and taking a dip with friends where they can.

"Usually, when it's hot out, I like to go in the water, because it's cold at the moment, so you can go in and cool off," said a teen enjoying her summer day.

But when it comes to swimming in lakes and streams, there are many safety concerns to keep in mind.

"It is that time of year. It's hot out. You wanna get in the water somewhere," said Adam Perreault, Commander of the Underwater Recovery Team.

Perrault is an Allentown firefighter and part of the underwater recovery team. He says as it gets hotter, it becomes inevitable his station gets called.

"43% of drownings in the U.S. happen in natural waterways," said Perrault.

Floaties on your child are not enough to save them, and they should always be at arms' reach.

"Children under 14, that's the second leading cause of death, so you gotta watch your children."

He says life vests are a must, and that's not just for children.

"The basic is that you're wearing your life vest," said Perrault.

"We know we will find you above the water and not below."