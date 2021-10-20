ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley florist is brightening some people's day, and hoping they'll continue their good deed.
Employees with Ross Plants and Flowers were in the Allentown area Wednesday handing out 60 free bouquets to unsuspecting strangers.
They gave each person two bouquets, one to keep and one to share with someone else.
It's part of a program with the Society of American Florists encouraging others to "Petal it Forward."
"We spoke to somebody who has a wife that just got a diagnosis and he said that it was going to make her day because she's been struggling. We had another woman that we met that was making a dinner for her neighbor who's going through some tough times," said Monica Yurconic-Groff, with Ross Plants and Flowers.
Ross Plants and Flowers has two locations, one on Tilghman Street in Allentown and one on Route 309 in Orefield.