At Second Harvest Food Bank, workers are busy preparing deliveries to more than 200 food pantries in our region.

Associate Executive Director Allison Czapp says the number of people the food bank helps jumped from 80,000 to 100,000 a month when pandemic food assistance ended.

The bank is now bracing for another increase should the changes to work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, go into effect under the debt ceiling compromise package now under consideration.

"It's scary. We know that we don't have infinite resources. And we try to do as much as we can, and as fast as we can, but everybody's tired," said Czapp.

The proposed changes would raise the maximum age work requirement for SNAP benefits from 49 to 54.

It would also require recipients to have 80 hours of work or training per month for extended benefits. Otherwise, they would be allowed three months assistance in three years.

The proposal would also remove the work requirement for veterans and homeless adults.

Czapp says Second Harvest has staff members who help people apply for SNAP, who are typically working people with children. She says the proposed changes could make it harder for people who need food assistance to get it.

"SNAP is the first line of defense against food insecurity. It is not a jobs program. It is a food and feeding program. We need to keep that top of mind when we're thinking about what are we cutting and how was that going to harm people," said Czapp.

Republicans say that work requirements would cut about $11 billion in spending over the next decade and get more Americans back to work when many employers are having a hard time staffing their companies.