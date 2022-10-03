NAZARETH, Pa. - Food banks in our area say the demand for sustenance is up, as the Biden administration just last week announced a goal to end hunger in the U.S. by the year 2030.

Inside the 65,000-square-foot Second Harvest Food Bank in Nazareth, foods of all kinds can be found: from canned to fresh and frozen. The bank serves six counties in the state.

"Currently we're serving around 90,000 people per month," Development Officer Nicole Folino said.

Folino says this past August the food bank distributed 1.1 million meals, nearly double the distribution from August 2021. She attributes the increase mainly to inflation, and adds that the ending of pandemic-era systems also hurt households.

"The SNAP benefits ended last December," Folino said. "January through this past month, we've seen a steady increase every month in our food insecurity neighbors and having that access to food available to them."

And that could complicate things for Biden's new ambitious plan to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030.

But Folino says she's just happy that a plan to put food on the table is, at least, on the table.

"We've been serving collectively for 40 years trying to fight this, but to have such a high level of administration, really homing in on it has been extremely exciting for us, because we feel people are really starting to listen," she said.

Biden's plan comprises five pillars, which include benefits to help low-income Americans buy food. It also aims to increase healthy eating and physical activity.

Inside a walk-in refrigerator at the food bank, Folino explained how partnerships - like one with Bowery Farming in Bethlehem - keep the food bank stocked with fresh foods and produce.

"They've been sending us around 12 palettes of lettuce each week that we distribute out to our neighbors," she said.

Folino showed 69 News boxes of produce supplied by a previous Biden administration program, paving the way for the current program.

"This is an about 11-pound box of produce," Folino explained. "A combination of fruits and vegetables, that comes from the Build Back Better Program."

Still, Folino says, she's not sure ending food insecurity altogether is realistic.

"There's always going to be certain individuals who are facing food insecurity based on either health reasons, low-income situations, mental health," she said. "We serve a large amount of seniors that are on fixed incomes, as well as military families that are on fixed incomes."

Folino says she and her colleagues believe the best start to creating food security is building all-around financial stability first.

"Really create an environment where you're promoting self-sufficiency across the board," she said. "It can't just be food access, it really needs to be a complete, holistic approach to moving families forward in a positive direction."

For anyone looking for food access, or to donate, people can head to the Second Harvest Food Bank website.