Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, will be sitting out indefinitely after hitting his head twice over the course of five days.

"It's always been a concern in sports."

The Dolphins claimed their QB suffered a back injury on Sunday, but it raised the question: Should the NFL star have been allowed to play after that first injury? And should any athlete be allowed back in a game after that?

"If they think they have a concussion, I think they should stay out the rest of the game," said Scott Backer.

Eric Farkas is a high school basketball coach. He says head injuries aren't something they mess around with.

"We see it all the time when someone goes down with a head injury we take it seriously all the time," said Farkas. "We don't let the player go back in the game at all."

One of the main concerns is the aftermath and how a head injury of that level can hurt a person in the long run.

"It can really change the mentality of a player and how they think during the day and after," said MJ Borig.

"It could cause you more damage to your body than you know of," said Alex Kellner.

So we brought these concerns to a professional.

"We tell the kids in high school, your life is more than football," said Josh Irizarry, head trainer at Parkland High School.

Irizarry says on a high school level they check everything from short-term memory to neurological imbalances, and work closely with nurses.

"We have our concussion protocol that we update every year," said Irizarry.

"We make sure they have no symptoms there's no any type of deficit, imbalance, and the memory recall."

The PIAA does have a full course on concussions to help minimize some of the negative effects that come with a head injury.