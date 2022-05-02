ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In Pennsylvania, the current average for a gallon of gas is around $4.33, according to Triple A. That's up 15 cents from just a week ago.
And gas station owners are feeling it.
"The customers are asking questions and we find it hard to explain what's going on. We've never seen gas situations. The pricing fluctuates on a daily basis, and the price seems to keep going up and up," said Brakash Thakrar, who is part owner of several Sunoco gas stations in the Lehigh Valley.
"I don't know whether it's a real, genuine gas shortage or speculators making money but we are taking the blunt end of it," Thakrar said.
He says the prices change daily, and often his margins are so low, he makes nothing.
"Sometimes it is going up or down from 10 -15 cents a day and depending on the loads we get on that day, we sometimes make nothing. It's been very challenging. I've never seen it like this since the oil embargo in the 70's," Thakrar said.
And diesel is now at its highest price - ever. The national average for a gallon of diesel Monday is $5.32.
"Much of this is out of the control of the United States or one particular country, and there's a lot of global factors, including this terrible war," said economist Ahmed Rahman with Lehigh University.
Rahman with Lehigh University says fuel prices affect the prices of just about everything. And the continuous rise will keep pushing inflation up, showing similarities to the 70's.
"It's not that easy to crank out that much oil, that rapidly, given the problems that we face," Rahman said.
Gas stations are being stretched by the increases, and the prices show no sign of relenting.
We're just weeks from Memorial Day, when prices usually go up even more.