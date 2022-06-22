U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - With the U.S. Senior Open in town, the local golf community is getting excited and planning on hitting the links at Saucon Valley Country Club.
"I would say at least 75 percent are going, are going to be at one of the days, which is cool. I think a lot of people are excited for it. It's good for the area, for businesses especially around Saucon Valley," said Brian Denaro, a coach at GOLFTEC in Whitehall Township.
Denaro says interest in the sport in general has been up since the pandemic began, but now they're seeing even more people wanting to get involved.
"It's just been packed with a lot of new golfers and also people who - let's say - took a break from golf," Denaro said.
Although, there's always room for improvement.
"Juniors are certainly on the rise but I think there's room for improvement to bring young kids into the game," Denaro said.
If you're looking to get a child into the sport, it may be a good idea to take them to the Open, so they can see what the fuss is all about.
"Anybody. Take your kids there because I think that's just a great thing. The seniors are going to be more kid friendly, stuff like that. I think it will be good for that and an easy way to get juniors into the game," Denaro said.
If you'd like to attend, you can buy tickets for the U.S. Senior Open online.