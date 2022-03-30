BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's the game that will determine the fate of the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team. And there's a group of loyal supporters that are excited to see a win.
"It's the last world cup qualifier, if we win we're in"
They're called "The American Outlaws," and they're a national group that supports the men and women's national soccer teams. In 2015, Bethlehem started its own official chapter, and it's been traveling the world and supporting the sport ever since.
"It's the last World Cup qualifier, if we win we're in," said Eric Aseltyne, Vice President of American Outlaws Bethlehem.
"I love being around people who love the sport as well," said Matt Broadhecker, the group's President. "I've met some great friends over the years, we've traveled, we've had a lot of fun."
The group gathered at the "World Cup Qualifying" watch party at Molly's Bar and Grille in Bethlehem. The US. Men's Soccer Team is taking on Costa Rica and if the U.S. wins, they'll qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
"We were here four years ago for the same thing and it did not go well, so I'm hoping to see a dominant win tonight," Aseltyne said.
Even if the U.S. loses this game, as long as they lose by less than six goals, they won't head right to the World Cup, but will move on to face New Zealand in the playoffs.
You may even find me here cheering them on, as an unofficial member.