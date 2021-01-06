EMMAUS, Pa. - Over the past year The Emmaus Veterans Committee's honor guard has performed more than 40 services for veteran funerals. 70-year-old U.S. Navy Veteran Gary Timmins has been to nearly all of them.
"Almost makes you want to cry sometimes. Especially with the people who are there and thank us like you wouldn't believe," he said. "It's really nice."
"What does that say about him?" I asked former Marine and committee Chaplin Joe Malia.
"Number 1 he's concerned about his fellow veterans and takes on the honor of presenting honors to him," he said.
In honor of Gary the committee recently gave the Allentown Rescue Mission a $1,000 donation.
"It's cool, it's cool. Very touching," Timmins said.
And personal. In March of 2019, after his rent was raised the Emmaus man was homeless, and stayed at the mission for three months. When the committee found out, they doubled their initial donation.
"Donations mean everything we couldn't do what we do without them," said the Rescue Mission's Stephanie Appel.
Appel adds the men's only shelter works to get them back on their feet.
"We were proud of Gary and his story and thankful we could help him," she said.
With the help of the veterans committee Gary has stable housing. His mission Thursday? Honor another vet and then back home, while the Allentown Rescue Mission continues to serve those in need.