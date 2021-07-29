ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As rent prices here and across the country continue to rise, a safety net for those who are struggling to pay their bills is about to go away for good.
The federal moratorium on evictions will expire Saturday.
It has been in place for over a year, but evictions have been happening, including hundreds in the Lehigh Valley for those who haven't filled out the proper forms.
There is help for those who fear they could be next.
Since March nearly 4,000 rental assistance applications have been processed inside The Catholic Charities in Allentown.
"We've been totally surprised. We've been thinking this program would last a brief amount of time and may be going to the end of year but I think it will go to next year," said Executive Director of the Catholic Charities Rob Nicolella.
He says his non-profit is heading distribution of the $24 million Lehigh County received, as part of the more than $800 million Pennsylvania got for the program. It can pay back, current, and future rent, as well as utilities for up to 15 months for those impacted by COVID.
"The household who never thought they'd be in the situation. The waitress or waiter in a restaurant or the worker in a factory," Nicolella added.
24-year-old Dominique Oyeniyi lost her job, couldn't find a cheaper place, and could no longer afford her $1200 monthly rent.
She's now working for the non-profit after receiving help.
"If this program wasn't available what would that mean for you?"
"I'd be on the streets somewhere," she said.
"Is there family to rely on?"
"Yes. But they are in the same predicament as me," she added.
Easton's Third Street Alliance is heading the program in Northampton County. Director of Homeless Services Dr. Cattima Millsap is focused on spreading the word that help is available.
"My biggest fear is people slip through the cracks and who are literally going to face homelessness," she said.
For more info you can log onto the Catholic Charities or Third Street Alliance website.