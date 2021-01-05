On Wednesday, several members of Congress are expected to object to Joe Biden's victories in several states during the official Electoral College vote count.
A large crowd is expected to gather in D.C.
Terri Keeler has organized a group leaving Montgomery County to attend a rally in Washington D.C. in support of President Trump.
"My preferred outcome is an audit. I think an audit seems to be the general consensus way of determining we can have faith and trust in the count," Keeler said.
Todd Werley is a member of the Lehigh County Republican Committee and is also heading to D.C.
"We are going to basically stand there and protest this election. We believe it is very fraudulent. We believe judges aren't allowing it to be heard because they are involved in the corruption. We are not conspiracy theorists, we just believe in Donald J. Trump," Werley said.
Matt Munsey is co-chair of the Northampton County Democratic Party.
"Nobody on our side thinks there is something to show up for. We showed up at the polls two months ago, and this election has been litigated, recounted, investigated, scrutinized more than any other election in history. Nothing has showed up that would question the results," Munsey said.
Ashleigh Strange is with Lehigh Valley Stands up, a nonprofit that promoted "Count Every Vote." Strange said the group will not be counter protesting those challenging the election results.
"It is to discredit the free and fair election that we had in 2020," Strange said. "We don't want to give them the space in our lives or in our heads for what they're doing."
Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey has said "the evidence is overwhelming that Joe Biden won this election," adding that he plans to oppose efforts to "disenfranchise millions of voters" in Pennsylvania and other states.