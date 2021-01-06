Congress is set to confirm Joe Biden's electoral win over President Donald Trump, but the typically normal proceeding will be anything but that.
Wednesday's joint session of Congress is required by law, to confirm the Electoral College vote, but Republican allies of the president plan to object to the election results in several states, including Pennsylvania.
Many, including some from the Lehigh Valley, say they're heeding the pleas of Trump supporters to fight for him.
"By going to Washington, by going to these places, I hope they see our resolve, they feel our passion and they fight for us," said Cliff Gimbrone, who plans to travel down to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
Terri Keeler has organized a group to leave from Montgomery County to go down to Washington.
"My preferred outcome is an audit. I think an audit seems to be the general consensus way of determining we can have faith and trust in the count," Keeler said.
Todd Werley, of the Lehigh County Republican Committee, is also going in support of President Trump.
"We are going to basically stand there and protest this election. We believe it is very fraudulent. We believe judges aren't allowing it to be heard because they are involved in the corruption. We are not conspiracy theorists, we just believe in Donald J. Trump," he said.
Democrats say there's nothing to counter protest.
"Nobody on our side thinks there is something to show up for. We showed up at the polls two months ago, and this election has been litigated, recounted, investigated, scrutinized more than any other election in history. Nothing has showed up that would question the results," said Matt Munsey, chair of the Northampton County Democratic Party.
Congress is set to convene at 1 p.m.