EASTON, Pa. - "We are only a few days away from passing the first major gun safety bill in nearly 30 years," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
On Tuesday, an 80-page bipartisan gun violence bill was released, listing what some are calling the most significant federal gun safety measures in decades.
Here's what this bill entails:
Background checks would be tougher. There would be incentives for states to include juvenile records in the background check system. Background checks aren't anything new, according to the manager of 507 Outfitters in Easton.
"Gun stores, if they're doing their due diligence, they should be asking the right questions," said manager Joe Riva.
The bill also says gun sellers would also have to register as Federally Licensed Firearm Dealers. Federally licensed dealers are required to administer background checks before they sell a gun to someone.
The bill is also working to close what's known as the "boyfriend loophole" in a bid to prevent those convicted of domestic abuse from owning firearms. Current federal law prevents those who have been convicted of domestic abuse against a partner they are married to, living with or share children with, but not for those convicted of abuse against a partner they are dating. Changes to that law could be a slippery slope, according to some gun rights advocates.
"There was no clear definition of who had to be in a relationship to propose these red flags. Anyone can say they were in a relationship with someone saying this person did this this and this, and no actual proof- taking the guns without due process," said Riva.
The bill also mentions that money would be set aside to help states implement and manage red flag programs, which helps keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others. The bill could pass the Senate before the end of this week, but could face strong pushback from Republicans in the House.