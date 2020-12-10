If businesses weren't sweating it out before, they are now. The owners at CrossFit Lehigh Valley say they were just starting to get into a rhythm.
"Once we gain some traction, it's like it's all disappearing from underneath our feet," said Otis McNeil, who owns the gym.
Governor Wolf's latest limited-time mitigation order forbids the use of any gym or fitness center. And with the holidays, these places get a lot of new business. McNeil says it'll be a missed opportunity.
"We're trying to be healthy. We're trying to do the right thing. We followed all the rules but you can't shut us down again," he said.
The thought of losing more business is not only worrisome but they say closing down is something they just can't afford to do.
"If this place isn't open, there may not be a place in three weeks. I'm not sure," said McNeil. "So it's up to us to kind of decide what we're going to do but at this point we have no other choice but to stay open."
He says he's hoping to slide under the radar but understands the risks.
"We need to open back up. America has to run. This is what we have to do," said McNeil.