ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Eating healthier, losing weight, and exercising more are the top three New Year's resolutions for Americans in 2023.

That's according to a survey by Statista.

We checked out Steel Fitness Premiere gym in Allentown Monday, where some people were already putting their resolutions into action.

Gym Director Erinn Hess called New Year's Day the "happiest" day of the year for the facility.

"It really is just such a positive time when everyone kind of comes together and we're all kind of thinking, you know, 'how can we improve our lives? What can we do different this year? How can we recommit ourselves to feeling better and feeling well?'" Hess said.

She says the past couple of days have been "crazy busy" and that about 30 new members have signed up.