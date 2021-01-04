SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Some workers at gyms say they feel like they've been doing the heavy lifting during the pandemic.
Many facilities were hit hard and forced to close during the recent COVID-19 surge.
"We're so happy to have our members back and to get back in business and have everybody here and to see everybody getting in their great workouts," said Jackie Bolig with St. Luke's Fitness and Sports Performance.
The push and pull of keeping customers safe is coming at a time when gyms usually see a big rush of new members.
"Everyone pigged out for the holidays. So it's nice to get back in here, brand new year. Kind of start fresh," said Justin Shumway with OrangeTheory Fitness in Allentown.
"We started seeing people come in and sign up first thing this morning. We've had a few people here and throughout the day we have had numerous people sign up," Boling said.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf let the restrictions expire because he says coronavirus cases are going down.
Gyms are open once again, and so is indoor dining in restaurants. The Sunrise Diner in Allentown had a line of people waiting to come in at 7 a.m. Monday.
"We hung in there, we got through it. We're really excited for everybody to come back and moving forward," said diner host Angelica Cruz.
Business owners just want to be able to keep the doors open in 2021, but know another shutdown could come with another surge.
"We never want to shut down, we never want to be inaccessible to our members. But if that were to happen again we would take it in stride," Boling said.