TREXLERTOWN, Pa. - With winter behind us and warmer temperatures on the horizon, it's time to start tending to the lawn.
If you're in the market for new equipment, Bell Ace Hardware owner Joe Rudderow says "it's probably better if they act sooner rather than later."
By the looks of it, his Trexlertown store is well stocked. But after two years of the pandemic, he said the supply chain is still fragile.
"We brought snow shovels in September. Normally we would wait until November, December," Rudderow said.
He said the pandemic taught him to be prepared.
"We have been very proactive in trying to anticipate what things people will want and how can we make sure that we're well stocked," Rudderow said.
And as Americans continue to deal with increased prices, any way to cut costs is a must.
Manager Joseph Holt says as prices at the pump rise, he's seeing people steer away from gas-powered equipment.
"I am seeing more of a demand for those battery-powered units," he said.
"If you have a gas-powered lawn mower, trimmer, leaf blower you're buying the gas that's high at the pump now to power your units, whereas a battery powered unit, you just have to charge up in your house," Holt said.
Both say being proactive and planning ahead is always helpful especially when preparing to purchase big-ticket items.
"We do rely very much on foreign imports and because of that we're kind of at the mercy of the rest of the world," Rudderow said.