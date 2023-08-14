LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - People in our region are trying to do what they can to help the wildfire victims in Maui.

Last week we told you about the Red Cross and Pennsylvania's Task Force One sending members to Hawaii.

Now we have the story of a local Hawaiian musician who has started a GoFundMe to help his friends and family back home.

Musician Johnny Kai Lorance tells us he's been watching the coverage of the fires from here in Pennsylvania.

"I have a lot of friends in Maui. I don't know who's alive, who didn't make it, because it's really hard to contact people. A lot of people, the phones don't work in that area. So, I might have to contact maybe Oahu friends to see who's still alive, because we still don't know," said Kai.

So while Kai waits to make contact with his friends and family back home, he's trying to raise $50,000 that can go toward rebuilding Lahaina and the other damaged parts of Maui. Specifically, he's hoping children's music programs can be rebuilt.

"I'm hoping that I can raise some money to support them. I'm going to ask the mayor if he can donate my monies to children's programs in Lahaina that were burned out you know, because they have to rebuild all of that," said Kai.

Kai is not alone in lending the island support.

Last week, we told you how the local Red Cross and Pennsylvania's Task Force One have sent members to support the island.

Task Force Program Manager Ken Pagurek said the search for victims began Monday, with more than 1,700 destroyed structures to go through.

According to initial estimates from the company Moody's, the island of Maui could be looking at between $3.5 billion and $7 billion dollars in damage. Kai hopes he can at least do his part to begin bringing those numbers down.

"Whatever I can raise, I just feel good about doing something positive for my family and friends back in Hawaii," said Kai.