BETHLEHEM, Pa. - At the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem Dr. Iris Reyes is volunteering at the Bethlehem Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Bethlehem officials say it takes more than 40 volunteers a day just to accommodate the limited amount of people now eligible for the vaccine.
"As we start moving into vaccinating the general public we are envisioning that we will have some drive-through clinic so at that point we will need to vaccinate a larger group of people and will need more volunteers than we do now," said Bethlehem Health Director Kristen Wenrich.
"I've already started to encourage my colleagues and anyone who would listen that this is essential that they go out and help to vaccinate our community," Reyes said.
But you don't have to be a medical professional. Health bureau officials in Bethlehem and Allentown say people are needed to input data, help with crowd control and to monitor people after they get vaccinated.
Joyce Weber and Connie Reichenbach volunteer twice a week in Allentown.
"There's a lot of people that are coming in, it's great," Reichenbach said.
The ladies are a part of the medical reserve corps, and help sign people in. Officials say in the coming weeks it will be all hands on deck to get as many people as possible vaccinated.
"I think it's an incredibly important job that I can do," Reyes said.
To find out how you can volunteer for the medical reserve corps, contact the Allentown and Bethlehem health bureaus.