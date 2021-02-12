ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At the Allentown Health Bureau the phones have been busy since its vaccination program opened to Lehigh County.
But they kicked into high gear when a hotline for seniors who don't have access to computers went live. You must be a Lehigh County resident 65 or older in order to schedule a vaccine appointment through this service.
"Everyone wants this vaccine and they want their call answered and their appointment scheduled now. And it is overwhelming our capability," said Allentown Health Director Vicky Kistler.
Allentown officials say the call center is being run through AnswerNet on Tilghman Street, and that 800 calls were received in just over a day. Of those calls, 500 were from people who qualified for an appointment. Officials say each call takes roughly eight minutes.
The wait time is frustrating a lot of people who are emailing and calling the health bureau to complain.
"And in the Health Bureau we aren't able to schedule directly into a clinic, so we're giving information to folks about how to register on MyLVHN and how to register on My St. Luke's, how to, you know, where the pharmacies are that are vaccinating," Kistler said.
Other health organizations that are vaccinating say they too have been overwhelmed, and appointments are filling up fast.
Health officials say right now patience is key, whether it's on the phone or simply waiting for your phase to become eligible.