ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Winter has long been known as cold and flu season but this year, it's COVID season, too.
"We are seeing a number of children in every day with COVID," said Dr. Kenneth Toff, a pediatrician at Children's HealthCare in Allentown.
He says parents of pediatric patients are ready to get them protected from the virus.
"We've had tremendous amount of parent interest. They want to be first," Toff said.
The Biden administration said millions of child-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are ready as soon as the CDC director gives the go-ahead.
Terry Burger, who works in the infection control and prevention department at LVHN, says the health network is also prepared to start rolling out the vaccine to children 5 to 11.
"We have a number of clinics that are definitely ready and can accommodate children. We also have the in-hospital clinics up north that can accommodate children," Burger said.
Toff says Children's HealthCare will be doing a drive-thru vaccination clinic.
And for those still unsure about the shots for young children, Toff says "39% of the COVID cases under age 18 are between five and 11, approximately 8,300 children are hospitalized in the past with COVID between 5 and 11, unfortunately 146 children have died from COVID," Toff said.