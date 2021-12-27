BETHLEHEM, Pa. - People all across the region are rushing to get tested for coronavirus, after finding out they were exposed at a Christmas gathering. Local health care providers continue to stress: don't just run out to an emergency room or urgent care center right away, because the location and timing of your test is important.
Doctors are encouraging people to be patient, plan ahead, get screened and schedule a test at a time when it will be the most accurate.
"We knew that the Omicron being much more transmissible would be creating an issue, and indeed it has," said Dr. Jeffrey A. Jahre, an infectious disease specialist and the senior vice president of medical & academic affairs at St. Luke's University Health Network.
St. Luke's University Health Network says if you don't have serious coronavirus symptoms, don't show up to testing sites, including urgent care centers and ERs, without an appointment.
Dr. Jahre says call your primary care doctor, or "1-866-ST-LUKES, option seven, and somebody will get back to you."
He says if you're experiencing minor symptoms, you can trust that positive at-home test result, and just stay home.
Post-Christmas festivities, many local hospitals and urgent care centers are now full of patients concerned about or seriously sick from coronavirus-exposures, forcing health care workers to strategize who to treat first.
"There are so many people that need to have testing right now, and obviously the priority of most health care workers is to take care of the sickest patients," said Dr. Jahre. "In this type of situation, unfortunately, travel is not a priority."
Lehigh Valley Health Network, which has also seen a large influx of patients due to exposures, stresses that if you were exposed on Christmas, you should wait five days to be tested to be sure the results are accurate, given the virus' incubation period.
Patient First tells us its centers in the Lehigh Valley and New Jersey have felt the rush too. Right now, it is only testing patients with symptoms at its locations. That's because the omicron surge has caused what it calls an unsustainable increase in patient visits, leading to long wait times.
Meanwhile, Cetronia Ambulance Corps says its call volume has gone up 10% this December.
"Back in the height of COVID, Cetronia was averaging about 20 to 30 COVID patients per day," said Ed Boyle, the director of operations at Cetronia Ambulance Corps. "Recently we've had an uptick in cases."
Cetronia is currently answering about 10 coronavirus calls a day.
"We can share their signs and symptoms, their vital signs," said Boyle. "We can do EKGs right in the house."
The CDC says if you were exposed to COVID-19, but have had all three vaccine shots and don't have any symptoms, you don't need to quarantine.
If you live with someone high-risk and want to be sure you are not an asymptomatic case, you can contact your health care provider to schedule a test.