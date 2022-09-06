ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Runny nose, coughs, and fevers. It's not long before the back-to-school sicknesses make a comeback.

"It does get into flu season, and we would remind everybody to get your flu vaccine," said Erin Barron, Clinical Services Manager for Allentown.

Barron says as you're rolling up your sleeve for that, it's also a good time to consider COVID.

"It's not over, it is still out there, there are still people that are getting very, very ill. And you know, there are some fatalities still from it," Barron said.

The FDA and CDC recently signed off on an updated COVID-19 booster shot in hopes of boosting protection against newer variants prior to the potential surge. Barron says Allentown is expected to start administering the bivalent boosters as soon as next week, but that doesn't mean you will be eligible.

She says you must wait two months after your last dose or two months after you last got sick with COVID.

"The reason would be your body's already primed, you get that vaccine, and you're really going to feel awful. It doesn't necessarily change immune response so much, but we really do want you to give it that, you know, give it some timeframe," Barron said.

Local hospitals and pharmacies such as LVHN, CVS, and Walgreens are following suit and say as soon as supplies are available, you will be able to schedule your appointments.

The bivalent formula is expected to protect you against more than one strain of the virus.

Those 12 and older will be able to get the newest Pfizer booster. Moderna's is approved for those 18 and older.