The Biden administration is mandating that insurance companies pay for COVID testing at home.
Several companies have over-the-counter take-home tests. But how do they work, and are they effective?
Just Google "at-home COVID test," and a number of options pop up. For the purposes of this story, however, I went to a local pharmacy and picked up the Binax Now rapid test, which comes with two tests.
It cost $23.99. The clerk told me my purchase was well timed, as the tests have been selling out.
When I got it home, it seemed easy enough. Open the pouch, take out the card, drop six drops of liquid from the enclosed dropper onto the card, and then swab for 15 seconds in each nostril.
Insert the swab in the card and wait 15 minutes. One red line means the test is negative.
"If these tests are used properly, they can be very useful in giving an individual the information that they might need," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious diseases specialist with St. Luke's.
Jahre says for people with no symptoms, take-home tests should be used three to five days after exposure. And you want to make sure the test is EUA-authorized by the FDA.
"They are much more accurate when someone has symptoms, and that accuracy is very good provided that you get the test done within the first three days," Jahre said.
Jahre says kits with two tests come in handy, especially during the holidays.
He says to test 36 hours before a large gathering, and then again right before going to make sure the only thing you get for the holidays is quality time with family and friends.