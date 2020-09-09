Companies across the globe are working to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to market.
This week, a company in its final stage of trials had to implement a temporary suspension to testing. AstraZeneca made the call after a volunteer had a spinal cord issue.
Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, infectious disease specialist at St. Luke's University Health Network, says such a halt isn't uncommon and shouldn't create angst.
"Phase three trials involve thousands of patients, so the likelihood, is when you're dealing with thousands of patients, you're likely to have someone become seriously ill for other reasons," Jahre said.
Jahre said it also serves as an example of companies showing they're not rushing a vaccine prematurely. Nine companies signed a pledge saying they wouldn't do that.
In order to bring a trial to market, companies test vaccines on volunteers. There are three stages of that testing. The first phase is on healthy people, when there is little known about the vaccine, including what would be a proper dosage. It usually only requires a couple hundred volunteers. The second phase tests people in risk groups. The first two phases test for the presence of antibodies and safety. The final phase, stage three, tests for safety but also includes tracking efficacy-how well the vaccine works. According to Jahre, the final stage tests thousands of volunteers, and compares those injected with the vaccine to those injected with a placebo.
Jahre says there are factors people should consider before signing up for a trial.
He said first, you should consider what phase the trial is currently in. Second, potential volunteers should consider whether they'll be compensated and what the obligations are for participating. Additionally, he said volunteers should be aware that most times, a person will not be covered if long-lasting adverse effects develop. Lastly, if the vaccine doesn't offer protection, you may not be eligible to get a vaccine that does get to market.
However, there are also benefits. Volunteering for a vaccine prior to general release helps forward science, and may also give you early protection against the virus.
"There are always advantages and disadvantages. I think as long as you are aware of both you can make the kind of decision that's appropriate for you," Jahre said.
While companies seem to be inching closer toward a vaccine, Jahre said people should not consider an approved vaccine a silver bullet in the pandemic.
Vaccines are never 100% effective.
"Everybody is waiting for the day this vaccine is proven to be safe and efficacious, where they can now say hoorah, we're now done with this, the answer is no, that alone will not make us done with this," Jahre said.
Even when a vaccine is available, Jahre said masking and social distancing will still be important.