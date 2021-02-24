It's certainly not a statistic to take lightly, with more than half a million deaths linked to COVID about a year after the virus was first detected in the U.S. But there's also perhaps room for optimism.
Hospitalizations at Reading Hospital have fallen 75 percent since January.
The trend since the holidays at Grand View Health in Montgomery County has been good too.
"Our intensive care unit had been filled," said Dr. Thomas Paparella with Grand View Health. "We are down to admitting maybe one or two a day."
Hospitalizations at Lehigh Valley Health Network have dropped from 500 in December to 150.
"We're seeing fewer individuals being tested and fewer individuals present to the emergency department, with that we are seeing lower hospitalizations," said Dr. Kate Kane with LVHN.
Statewide trends improved too. The COVID-19 positivity rate is less than half what it was in December. Health experts attribute the positive trends to people listening to medical advice.
The coming months could bring more good news too, with warmer weather on the way and greater vaccine availability, which could help achieve herd immunity and restore normalcy.
"My hope is we'll be having concerts during fall and spring next year. Summer, I don't know, will enough people be able to get rolled out by then?" Paparella said.
Experts are also keeping an eye on more contagious variants, and the impact that they will have.
Until herd immunity is achieved the best defense is masking, hand washing, and distancing.
"I think we'll be doing the mask wearing for probably at least three to six months," said Dr. Debra Powell with Reading Hospital.