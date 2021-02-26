Doctors say there's a lot of misinformation going around about COVID-19, like the idea that once you've had it, you can't get it again.
"There's very good evidence that you have at least a 90-day window of protection, it might be a lot longer," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.
Jahre says that window is when your body makes enough antibodies to fight off serious infection. But when that production goes down, and it will, a second infection is possible, especially with emerging variants.
Doctors say after that window closes it's important to get vaccinated.
"There is a very robust development of antibodies after vaccination, especially that booster vaccination," said Dr. Timothy Friel with Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Friel says those levels of antibodies seem to be even greater than those that are developed after natural infections.
Doctors say even after getting vaccinated, masking, hand washing and social distancing remain important. Current vaccines are only 95 percent effective at preventing serious illness, and how long they offer protection is still being studied.
Meantime, Pennsylvania health officials are also focused on the 90-day window, aligning state quarantine guidelines with the CDC's. Officials say vaccinated people who are exposed to COVID-19 but not showing symptoms don't have to quarantine if their last vaccine was between two weeks and three months prior to exposure.